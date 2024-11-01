METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Celebrates 40th Anniversary With TAMA; Limited Edition Signature Drum Kit Unveiled (Video)

Metallica have shared a new video accompanied by the following message:

"2024 marks Lars Ulrich’s 40th year with TAMA Drums. In celebration, we are extremely proud to release the Lars Ulrich 40th Anniversary Signature Drum Kit! Limited to 72 kits worldwide, this anniversary model features the exact specifications of Lars’ custom 72 Seasons tour kit, with Starclassic Maple shells, a vibrant custom yellow finish, and custom gloss black hardware. Each drum kit includes a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity and is adorned with signed stickers inside each bass drum for a detailed touch.

In this video, Lars dives deep into his history with TAMA and tells the story behind each of his tour kits over the last 40 years, offering an up-close and personal look at his iconic drum kits for the first time ever."

In 2023, Modern Drummer headed to St. Louis, Missouri to meet up with Metallica's Lars Ulrich for a rundown of his multiple Tama drum kits. Hosted by David Frangioni, Lars leads viewers around the massive Metallica stage, to get his behind-the-scenes perspective.

(Note - although this video was filmed last year, it was uploaded to YouTube on October 20, 2024)