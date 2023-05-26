METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Guests On "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" - "Moscow 1991 Is A Mindf**k Of A Concert To Watch" (Video)

In the clip below, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich remembers Metallica’s iconic 1991 performance in Moscow on "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend". Plus, Ulrich talks about one of the band's most unique shows: a silent-disco style concert in Antarctica

Metallica will perform in Hamburg, Germany for two No Repeat Weekend shows on May 26 and May 28. They checked in with the following update:

"The one and only Ross Halfin is holding a Q&A followed by a book signing for his latest publication, Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White. Join the photographer for a memorable event on your day off between Metallica gigs!

Saturday, May 27

Natchtasyl Im Thalia Theater

Doors - 11:30 am

Program - 12:30 pm

No photographer has captured Metallica more frequently or personally than Ross, and he has the memories to prove it! The signing will exclusively be for the copies of this book, which will also be available on-site for purchase.

For four decades, Ross Halfin has been among the world’s foremost music photographers.

Halfin has traveled the world with such heavyweights as Iron Maiden, Metallica, Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, and Mötley Crüe in his viewfinder, and also worked as an official tour photographer for Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and The Who, amongst numerous others. He has also shot album and singles sleeves, tour programs, posters, countless magazine covers (his iconic image of AC/DC’s Angus Young graced Kerrang! issue #1) – in fact, just about anything that you could name. Basically, he’s been there, done it."

Tickets are available here.

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits - with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica’s M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America.

Metallica's complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.

Fans can also now access the M72 World Tour Interactive Map and discover pop-up shops, film screenings, Q&A sessions and everything Metallica happening in each stop on the tour, here.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

For further information on the tour, enhanced experiences and more, head here