METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH - "Of Course, We're Not The Same That We've Been"

Check out Bill Maher and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich getting into the performance zone to play the drums, Metallica’s intention with the Napster incident, why Bill thinks Bob Dylan sucks, songs that are so good they became uncool, why Metallica got grief for "Fade To Black", handling the fans’ reactions on the Internet, how the audience is always changing, why all bands are always on the verge of breaking up, and the time Lars wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with Mick Jagger.

Metallica have premiered the new music video for "Shadows Follow", lifted from the new album, 72 Seasons. Check out the Tristan Zammit-directed clip below.

Metallica’s 72 Seasons was released on April 14th via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

