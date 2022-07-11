METALLICA Duet With Stranger Things Character In New TikTok Video; Band Heading To UK Top 40 With "Master Of Puppets"

Metallica have shared the TikTok video below, in which the band duet with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson on "Master Of Puppets", the song featured in the finale of Season 4 of the Netflix series. In the clip, the band perform the track as footage from Strangers Things plays beside them. “Eddie, this is for you!” they captioned the clip.



Meanwhile, Billboard is reporting that Metallica is set for a monster return on the UK singles chart – all thanks to Stranger Things. The band are on the rise with “Master Of Puppets”, which has sprouted wings ever since Eddie Munson ripped out a guitar solo in season four.

The title track for their third album from 1986, “Master Of Puppets” blasted to #47 for its first appearance on the latest Official UK Singles Chart. And based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, it’s trending up.

“Master Of Puppets” rises to #23 on the First Look chart, and is set to give the Hall Of Famers their 20th UK Top 40 appearance, and first in 14 years. The last was 2008’s “The Day That Never Comes,” which peaked at #19.