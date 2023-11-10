METALLICA, EAGLES, FOO FIGHTERS Among Nominees For 35th Annual Pollstar Awards

Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, is proud to announce the nominees for the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. A highlight of Pollstar Live!, the world's largest gathering of global live entertainment professionals, the Pollstar Awards is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and recognize and support the businesses’ most innovative and successful artists, tours, companies, venues, and executives. The Pollstar Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 7, 2024.

The nominees for the Pollstar Awards’ Major Tour of the Year are Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” Drake’s “It's All A Blur Tour,” Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye,” Ed Sheeran’s “The Mathematics Tour,” Luke Combs’ “Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time World Tour,” and Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

The nominees for the Rock Tour of the Year are blink-182’s “The World Tour 2023,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour,” Dead & Company’s “The Final Tour,” Foo Fighters’ Everything or Nothing at All Tour,” Metallica’s M72 World Tour,” and Paramore’s “Paramore in North America.”

"For 35 years, the most coveted and relevant recognition of achievement in the global live entertainment business, the Pollstar Awards stands alone as the only awards focused entirely on excellence in the realm of live performance, as determined by those who make their living in the business," said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences, which produces Pollstar Live!, Production Live!, and the Pollstar Awards. "In a year marked by blockbuster tours, stunning performances, and rising superstars, Pollstar salutes the skill, work ethic, and commitment to excellence of all the artists, events, venues, companies, and touring professionals who continue to make the magic happen every night."

Additional tour/event/artist categories include Support/Special Guest Act of the Year; Residency of the Year; Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year; and New Headliner of the Year. Venue and festival awards include Music Festival of The Year, International Music Festival of The Year, Nightclub of the Year, Theatre of the Year, Arena of the Year, Red Rocks Award for Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year, Stadium of the Year, Casino/Resort Venue of the Year, New Concert Venue of the Year, and International Venue of the Year. The awards also honor venue executives; talent buyers; promoters; agents and agencies; talent managers; tour managers; venue managers; sound, transport, and catering companies; and more.

Nominations for those actively involved with live performance were submitted by the Pollstar Awards nominating committee made up of agents, promoters, managers, producers, production professionals, venue representatives, Pollstar Boxoffice reporters, and other touring professionals.

The Pollstar Awards is part of the annual Production Live! and Pollstar Live! conference, taking place Feb. 6-8 in Los Angeles, which once again will delve into the most relevant and informative topics for live entertainment professionals and the overall macro entertainment economy, with a focus on artist development, data, research, and the visionary strategies that have taken the global live entertainment business to unprecedented heights.

At Production Live! on Feb. 6, in addition to forecasting trends in the entertainment production sector around staging, production, transportation, regulations, staffing and presentation, the one-day event will focus on a need for improved communications and a generational transition taking place on the ground. Among the topics are “Crisis Averted: The Art & Craft of Subverting Murphy’s Law,” “Just Call Me: Improving Comms Between Artist Teams and Road Crews,” and “The Next Generation of Road Warriors Leads The Way.”

For Pollstar Live!, talent buyers, agents, managers, promoters, venue executives, and others associated with live will take on issues critical to not only continuing the success of the business, but also addressing potential challenges and new opportunities, with an emphasis on the role technology and data can impact the business of packing houses. Topics include” Golden Era 3.0: How Long will This Boom Last (And What Can We Do to Sustain)?,” “The Role of Artists & The Live Thing in an Election Year,” “The Making of a Blockbuster: Inside the Mind of the Super-Fan,” “How Will AI Change Live for Booking,” and “Marketing, Operations & Risk Management,” as well as interactive roundtables, artist Keynote Q&As, and Rainmaker sessions.

Registration for Pollstar Live! 2024 is open now, here.