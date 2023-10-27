METALLICA Earns Third Mainstream Rock Airplay #1 From 72 Seasons; Band Announce Ktulu Art Halloween Flash Sale

Billboard is reporting that for the first time, Metallica has notched three #1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart from a single album.

“Too Far Gone?” ascends to the top of the November 4-dated ranking, marking the third leader on the list from 72 Seasons, Metallica’s 11th studio album, released in April. “Lux Æterna” led for 11 weeks beginning last December and the title track spent two weeks on top in July.

“Too Far Gone?” is Metallica’s 13th Mainstream Rock Airplay #1 overall, slotting the band into a three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Van Halen for the fourth-most rulers in the chart’s 42-year history. Shinedown leads all acts with 18 #1s.

A message from Metallica: "The Met Store is celebrating Halloween with our favorite spooky creature… Ktulu! This Tuesday, October 31, at 9 AM, PT, we’re releasing two limited edition products featuring art by Luke Preece. His interpretation of 'The Call Of Ktulu' will be available on a numbered poster (lucky random orders will receive the foil variant!) and a t-shirt. We expect these to go fast, so set your alarms now! Both products will be available exclusively in The Metallica Store and the Probity UK shop.

Metallica recently released the official live videos below for "Fuel" and "One", filmed at the Power Trip festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, on October 8, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is December 22, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Too Far Gone"

"Fade to Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"