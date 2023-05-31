METALLICA - EMGtv Presents "The First Time I Heard": JAMES HETFIELD; Video

EMGtv presents “The First Time I Heard”, in which EMG artists reminisce about the first time they heard some of their favorite EMG Signature artists. Stories about riffs, solos, shows, impact, influence and yes… more riffs.

In this episode, EMG artist Luis Kalil talks about hearing Metallica for the first time. Paying tribute to the Riff Master himself, James Hetfield and his EMG Signature “HET SET".