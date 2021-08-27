METALLICA - "Enter Sandman" (Remastered) Heading To #1 On German Charts; All Profits To Benefit Victims Of Recent Floods In Germany

At the end of June, Metallica announced via Universal Music they would re-release "Enter Sandman" for the 30th anniversary of the band's legendary self-titled album, otherwise known as The Black Album. According to a report from Germany's Big FM, the profits from the re-release are going to a benefit effort set up to help victims of the floods that have plagued Germany in recent weeks. This is being done through Metallica's All With My Hands charity organization

The official statement (translated) is available below.

"All the profits of the German-exclusive physical single "Enter Sandman" (Remastered), which was released on Friday 20.08., will be donated by Metallica through their foundation All Within My Hands to the victims of the flood disaster that shocked all of Germany and the world a few weeks ago. The single was already planned months ago as a charity release for various projects, but the disaster immediately made Metallica active, so that the profits in this country, as a sign of the solidarity of the band with those affected, should be used."

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered) is currently heading to #1 on the German charts according to mid-week rankings released on Wednesday, August 25th.

Metallica issued the following announcement at the end of June:

"Germany! 'Enter Sandman' (Remastered) is available as a limited edition, numbered, glow-in-the-dark 7" Vinyl single as well as a Maxi CD and 3" PockIt CD single, both of which include previously unreleased live tracks recorded in Germany in 1992. Pre-order here."

Tracklists:

Gllow In The Dark 7" Vinyl Single:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

Maxi CD:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

"Through The Never" (Live At Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany / November 26th, 1992)

"Damage, Inc." (Live at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, Germany / December 1st, 1992)

3" PockIt CD Single:

"Enter Sandman" (Remastered 2021)

"Sad But True" (Remastered 2021)

"Through The Never" (Live At Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany / November 26th, 1992)

"Damage, Inc." (Live at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, Germany / December 1st, 1992)

Official release date was August 20th, 2021. Note that the singles are only shipping within Germany.