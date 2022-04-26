METALLICA - Ernie Ball Collaborates With JAMES HETFIELD On "Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core Signature Strings"; Video

In the new video below, Ernie Ball introduces their latest artist signature string collaboration with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield of Metallica.

Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core Signature Strings are available through the Metallica.com Store, here. They will be available through domestic and international Ernie Ball retailers starting May 10.

Co-developed with Hetfield over the past decade, Papa Het’s new Hardwired Master Core set consists of James’ unique never before offered 11-50 gauge combination, ideal for his aggressive style and technique. These limited edition signature sets are housed in a compact tin box with custom artwork designed by James.

Product features:

- Never before offered gauge combo (11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50)

- “Master Core” heavier core to wrap ratio

- Wound strings wrapped with Paradigm plasma-enhanced nickel-plated steel around ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel hex core

- Paradigm ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel plain strings

- Thicker sound

- Added pitch stability