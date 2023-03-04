METALLICA - ESP Guitars Unveils Three New KIRK HAMMETT Signature KH-V Models

According to Guitar World, ESP made waves at NAMM last summer by giving guitar fans a glimpse of an upcoming LTD Kirk Hammett signature guitar – the KH-V, which was inspired by the Metallica maestro’s exclusive custom shop ESP V electric guitar. Nine months after confirming the six-string was in the works, ESP has now officially introduced three KH-V models, which have arrived in Black Sparkle, Red Sparkle and Metallic Gold colorways.

As many noted back in June last year, these three uniquely finished LTD KH-Vs are based on a trio of ESP custom shop models that Hammett had built back in 2019 – dubbed the ESP USA V-1 – and look to be near-enough like-for-like recreations of those high-end instruments.

Hammett: "I actually got goosebumps when I saw the KH-V for the first time. It was like the perfect hybrid of reality and my vision. It’s such a beautiful guitar. I strapped it on and played it later that day; just jamming out with friends for four or five hours. It’s an amazing, amazing guitar."

ESP president and CEO Matt Masciandaro: "For over three decades, ESP has been honored to create the guitars Kirk Hammett uses as an integral part of Metallica’s sound. The KH-V is yet another distinctive guitar that Kirk will use to further Metallica’s legacy."

For details about the guitars go to this location.

Below is ESP's October 2019 Instagram post revealing the KH-V.