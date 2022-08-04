METALLICA - ESP Shares Demo Video For JAMES HETFIELD's Signature Snakebyte Camo Guitar
August 4, 2022, 21 minutes ago
In honor of James Hetfield's birthday yesterday (August 3, 2022), Tim Gauci from ESP's Australian distributor CMI did a short but sweet demo of the LTD James Hetfield Signature Series Snakebyte in Kuiu Camo Satin finish. Watch below.
This guitar features set-neck construction at 24.75" scale, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and James' own EMG JH SET active pickups.
A portion of the proceeds from each Snakebyte Camo goes to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, a non-profit, philanthropic organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.
