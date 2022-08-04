METALLICA - ESP Shares Demo Video For JAMES HETFIELD's Signature Snakebyte Camo Guitar

In honor of James Hetfield's birthday yesterday (August 3, 2022), Tim Gauci from ESP's Australian distributor CMI did a short but sweet demo of the LTD James Hetfield Signature Series Snakebyte in Kuiu Camo Satin finish. Watch below.

This guitar features set-neck construction at 24.75" scale, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece, and James' own EMG JH SET active pickups.

A portion of the proceeds from each Snakebyte Camo goes to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, a non-profit, philanthropic organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

For more info on the guitar, head here.