METALLICA - Exclusive Blackened Whiskey Screen Printed Foil Poster Available

"Today’s Month(s) of Giving merch drop is an extra special one!," begins a new message from Metallica. "With the help of our friends at Blackened American Whiskey, we’re bringing you a limited edition foil screen printed poster, originally created for the 40th Anniversary San Francisco Takeover Weekend, featuring art by Sindy Sinn.

This poster is a Fifth Member exclusive, numbered, and on sale now! Get over to the Met Store and grab yours while you can."

Metallica recently released footage from their concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil on May 5. Watch the band perform "No Remorse" and "Blackened" below: