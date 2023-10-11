METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Power Trip Festival 2023 Show Streaming

Power Trip, the historic three-day event took place last weekend - October 6th, 7th and 8th - at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music.

Metallica capped off the festival on October 8th. Check out fan-filmed video of their show below.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"