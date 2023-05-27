METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Hamburg Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed
May 27, 2023, an hour ago
On Friday, May 26th, Metallica performed Night 1 of their No Repeat Weekend in Hamburg, Germany at Folksparkstadion. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.
Metallica: "We’ll see you all again with a completely different setlist on Sunday."
Setlist:
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Leper Messiah"
"Until It Sleeps"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"You Must Burn!"
"The Call of Ktulu"
"The Unforgiven"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Battery"
"Whiskey in the Jar"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"