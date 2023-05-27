METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Hamburg Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

On Friday, May 26th, Metallica performed Night 1 of their No Repeat Weekend in Hamburg, Germany at Folksparkstadion. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

Metallica: "We’ll see you all again with a completely different setlist on Sunday."

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"Until It Sleeps"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"