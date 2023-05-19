METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Paris Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

On Wednesday, May 17th, Metallica performed Night 1 of their No Repeat Weekend in Paris, France at Stade de France. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

Setlist:

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Holier Than Thou"

"I Disappear"

"Lux Æterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Fade to Black"

"Sleepwak My Life Away"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad but True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Blackened"

"Fuel"

"Seek and Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica perform in Paris at Stade de France again tonight, May 19th,