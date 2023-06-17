METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Show In Gothenburg Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

Metallica made the first of two appearances at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 16th. They have shared the setlist from Night One. Fan-filmed video from the show can be veiwed below.

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Until It Sleeps"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Fade to Black"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica's second Gothenburg show will take place on Sunday, June 18th.