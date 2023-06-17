METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Show In Gothenburg Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed
June 17, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Metallica made the first of two appearances at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 16th. They have shared the setlist from Night One. Fan-filmed video from the show can be veiwed below.
Setlist:
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Holier Than Thou"
"Until It Sleeps"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Sleepwalk My Life Away"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Battery"
"Fuel"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Master of Puppets"
Metallica's second Gothenburg show will take place on Sunday, June 18th.