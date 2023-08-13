METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of First No Repeat Weekend Show In Montreal Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed, "Hardwired" Makes M72 Tour Debut
August 13, 2023, 9 minutes ago
Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend landed in Montreal on August 11th for the first of two shows at Stade Olympique. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Leper Messiah"
"Until It Sleeps"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Shadows Follow"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Hardwired" (tour debut)
"Fuel"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Master of Puppets"