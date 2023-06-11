METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Download Festival 2023 Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

Metallica made the second of two appearances at the Download Festival’s 20th anniversary weekend on June 8th. It had been over a decade since the band hit the stage in Donington Park, so they're making up for lost time with two unique and completely different setlists with no repeat songs.

Metallica has shared the setlist from Night One. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Whiplash" (tour debut)

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Until It Sleeps"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits - with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

Metallica's complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.