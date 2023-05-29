METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Hamburg Show Streaming; Official Live Audio Recordings Of Both Hamburg Shows Available For Pre-Order

On Sunday, May 28th, Metallica performed Night 2 of their No Repeat Weekend in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

The band has also shared the following message:

"Relive the May 26 & 28 concerts at Volksparkstadion with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle.

Thanks again for two amazing shows in Hamburg. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Setlist:

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Through the Never" (tour debut)

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Fade to Black"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Blackened"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"