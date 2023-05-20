METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Paris Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

On Wednesday, May 19th, Metallica performed Night 2 of their No Repeat Weekend in Paris, France at Stade de France. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

Metallica: "Here’s the set from Night 2 at Stade de France featuring not a single song from Night 1. Over the two shows, we played 32 different songs from 11 different albums & a movie soundtrack too."

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Cyanide" (tour debut)

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"