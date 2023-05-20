METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Paris Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

May 20, 2023, an hour ago

news metallica m72 heavy metal

METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Paris Show Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

On Wednesday, May 19th, Metallica performed Night 2 of their No Repeat Weekend in Paris, France at Stade de France.  They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

Metallica: "Here’s the set from Night 2 at Stade de France featuring not a single song from Night 1. Over the two shows, we played 32 different songs from 11 different albums & a movie soundtrack too."

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Cyanide" (tour debut)
"King Nothing"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"
"You Must Burn!"
"The Call of Ktulu"
"The Unforgiven"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Battery"
"Whiskey in the Jar"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"



Featured Audio

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews