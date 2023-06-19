METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video Of Second No Repeat Weekend Show In Gothenburg Streaming; Full Setlist Revealed

Metallica made the second of two appearances at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 18th. They have shared the setlist from Night Two. Fan-filmed video from the show can be veiwed below.

"Whiplash"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Ride the Lightning"

"The Memory Remains" (tour debut)

"Lux Æterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover" (tour debut)

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Blackened"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

This was Metallica's last show in Europe until 2024.