July 11, 2022, 16 minutes ago

METALLICA Fans Try To Win Money By Answering Tough Trivia Questions; Parking Lot Payday Video Streaming

Do you know how many studio albums Metallica has released? Or what character from "The Simpsons" got to meet the heavy metal maestros in a 2007 episode?

Watch the video from AXS TV below as devoted fans gather at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to test their knowledge of all things Metallica in the premiere episode of Parking Lot Payday! Just an FYI, these fans aren't playing for Metallica brownie points, they get cold hard cash for every right answer.



