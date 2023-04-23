METALLICA - Four Songs From 72 Seasons Now Available For Fender Play Portable Online Guitar School

In December 2022, Metallica teamed up with Fender Play, your portable online guitar school, which allows you to learn at your own pace, play as little or as long as you like. The band has checked in with the following update:

"The 72 Seasons Collection has made its way to Fender Play! Learn how to play songs from our new album, and stay tuned for more later this year."

Sign in and join Fender Play here, or go to metallica-drop-72-seasons.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

For a full listing of configurations and further information, go to metallica.com.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

