METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Announced As Special Guest For 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit

Metallica's James Hetfield has been confirmed as on of the special guests for the 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit, scheduled for April 14, 2021.

A message states: "Longtime friend of Little Kids Rock, James Hetfield of Metallica joins the star-studded lineup at this year's benefit. You won't want to miss hearing Mr. Hetfield's advocacy for music education and the epic moments from past events when he shared a stage with Little Kids Rock students! We're ready for an amazing event - are you?!"

General admissions tickets are FREE! Register here.

"Doors" open at 4PM PT / 7PM ET, show starts at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. Our network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 48 states leads a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students.

Using genres including rock, pop, Latin, and rap, our program empowers teachers to build music programs as diverse as the kids they serve. Our students see themselves reflected in their classes, which strengthens their connection to their school, their peers, and their community. Little Kids Rock also donates necessary instruments, and curriculum, meeting a key need of many school music programs.

The world of music expands through innovation. We ensure that music education does as well.

More than 500,000 kids currently participate in Little Kids Rock programs nationwide. Since 2002, the organization has reached more than 1,000,000 students with highly-inclusive and culturally relevant music education.