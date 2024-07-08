METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Loans Nebraska Museum Six Cars From Reclaimed Rust Collection

The American Automobile Experience in Kearney, Nebraska (formerly Classic Car Collection) has opened a new display of custom vintage Fords and Lincolns from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, reports kearneyhub.com. Heavy metal artist James Hetfield of Metallica owns the six cars on loan to the Kearney attraction and personally supervised their customization.

“Mr. Hetfield wants his cars to always be traveling, just like a band,” said Kelli Callahan of Kearney’s BluePrint Engines. “Hetfield said the cars are another way for him to express his artistic passion.”

The six vehicles arrived in Kearney last week and were unloaded from an Intercity Lines enclosed trailer on Tuesday, July 2 at The American Automotive Experience. Intercity transports Porsches and McLarens. In the past Intercity has carried TV personality Jay Leno’s cars, said Lisa Durbin, one of the two drivers who brought the Hetfield cars to Kearney.

Those loaners will remain on the showroom floor in Kearney one year, and then a new car display will replace them.

The six vehicles currently are the center attraction on the Kearney floor and could attract a large number of enthusiasts during the Cruise Nite car festival July 16-21 in Kearney.