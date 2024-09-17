METALLICA Gearing Up For M72 Mexico City No Repeat Weekend; Official Takeover Details Revealed

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The Metallica Machine is making its way to Mexico City for the first of two No Repeat Weekends starting Friday, September 20, with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Mammoth WVH! Then, two days later, we’ll take the stage again - after special guests Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills - to perform an entirely different setlist!

But if you know us, you know that when we come to town, there will be plenty of festivities off the stage as well. Keep reading for all the details you need to know about our time in Mexico."

There will be a Metallica Takeover starting on Saturday. Details are as follows:

Saturday, September 21

Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing

Pabellón Oeste | Doors: 12 PM | Event: 1 PM

Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras

Cinemex | 7 PM

- Cliff ‘Em All

- Cunning Stunts

- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria

Wednesday, September 25

Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras

Cinemex | 7 PM

- Cliff ‘Em All

- Cunning Stunts

- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria

Saturday, September 28

Resorte DJ Set

Fuck Off Room | 8 PM

Tickets Available at the door

Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras

Cinemex | 7 PM

- Cliff ‘Em All

- Cunning Stunts

- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria

Tickets are available here.