METALLICA Gearing Up For M72 Mexico City No Repeat Weekend; Official Takeover Details Revealed
September 17, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Metallica have checked in with the following update:
"The Metallica Machine is making its way to Mexico City for the first of two No Repeat Weekends starting Friday, September 20, with special guests Greta Van Fleet and Mammoth WVH! Then, two days later, we’ll take the stage again - after special guests Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills - to perform an entirely different setlist!
But if you know us, you know that when we come to town, there will be plenty of festivities off the stage as well. Keep reading for all the details you need to know about our time in Mexico."
There will be a Metallica Takeover starting on Saturday. Details are as follows:
Saturday, September 21
Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing
Pabellón Oeste | Doors: 12 PM | Event: 1 PM
Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras
Cinemex | 7 PM
- Cliff ‘Em All
- Cunning Stunts
- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria
Wednesday, September 25
Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras
Cinemex | 7 PM
- Cliff ‘Em All
- Cunning Stunts
- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria
Saturday, September 28
Resorte DJ Set
Fuck Off Room | 8 PM
Tickets Available at the door
Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras
Cinemex | 7 PM
- Cliff ‘Em All
- Cunning Stunts
- Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria
Tickets are available here.