METALLICA - Gibson Launches The KIRK HAMMETT “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard Made 2 Order; Video Trailer

Gibson has released the new video below, launching the new Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard model.

A message states: "Ask a guitar fanatic what the number 9 2208 refers to, and they know right away, it’s Greeny. No other guitar has earned legendary status like this magical 1959 Les Paul Standard. The Custom Shop is proud to honor this legacy and bring this magic to more players with the global launch of the Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard Made 2 Order featuring Indian rosewood and Murphy Lab aging.

A 1959 Les Paul Standard is one of the most coveted and valuable guitars ever, but one particular example, “Greeny,” is famous for both its incredible story and its iconic sound. Originally owned by Peter Green, Greeny was used throughout his time with Fleetwood Mac and started as a bright cherry red sunburst, but after countless shows, it faded to a pale-yellow color. Greeny’s distinctive sound is partially from the out-of-phase middle switch position due to the neck pickup’s reversed magnetic polarity. In the 1970s, Peter sold Greeny to Gary Moore, who used it for three decades with Thin Lizzy and as a solo artist, even recording an album titled Blues For Greeny. After years together, Greeny was sold and temporarily retired, left waiting for a chance to return to the stage.

Now owned by Kirk Hammett, Greeny has officially passed through the hands of three legendary guitarists. Now you can add your own chapter to the legend of Greeny."

