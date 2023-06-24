METALLICA Gives Back Throughout Europe On M72 Tour Via All Within My Hands Foundation; Charitable Organizations Revealed

Metallica have checked in with the following message for the fans:

"We want to thank all of you who made the kick-off of the M72 tour so memorable! Not only did you share ten awesome nights with us, but you also helped us give back to eight charitable organizations doing critical work.

If you’ve been following along with All Within My Hands, you know we donate a portion of all ticket sales back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation has been working diligently to find organizations that align with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need. Curious where the money has gone while the M72 World Tour made its way through Europe?

Amsterdam

€40,000 to Voedselbanken Nederland & €40,000 to Blijf Groep

Paris

€80,000 to Les Restos du Cœur

Hamburg

€40,000 to CaFée mit Herz & €40,000 to DeinTopf

Castle Donington

£40,000 to Help The Homeless Leicester & £40,000 to Living Without Abuse

Gothenburg

SEK 928 000 to Göteborgs Stadsmission

And a special shout out to Metallica Club Scandinavia, whose members spent time volunteering for Göteborgs Stadsmission on the day between shows, packing bags of food."

Learn more about the recipients here.

Metallica have shared professionally-filmed video of their performance of "One", at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 10. Watch below:

Metallica also performed for Download Festival at Donington Park on June 8. Footage of the band performing "Whiskey In The Jar" and "Harvester Of Sorrow" below: