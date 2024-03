METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT - "At The End Of The Day, I Want To Be Inspiring; Greeny Is Lightning Rod For Inspiration"

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is featured in a new interview with American Songwriter, where he discusses his guitar nicknamed Greeny, and his efforts, in conjunction with the folks at Gibson, to recreate the axe for the masses.

For those not in the know, Greeny is a 1959 Les Paul Standard once owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green, hence the nickname.

Hammett: "It’s interesting because people say a lot of things have changed about me since I got that guitar. My playing has changed, my attitude has changed, my tone has changed, my approach has changed. All those things have changed over the last five or six years because of this guitar. I’m really happy about it.

Whenever I have to work on music or compose or answer a musical question, Greeny allows me to connect to something inside me or something from somewhere else. I’m able to find divine inspiration from Greeny nine times out of 10. I use it as a pipeline or a spout to get creative energy to play with and manipulate. I’m so thankful for it.

At the end of the day, I want to be inspiring. I want to inspire other people to make great music. I want to be able to listen to great music in the future. I want to do something to ensure that people are playing quality music in the future. Because that’s what people have done for me. I just want to keep it going, because it means so much to me. The power of inspiration is huge, and Greeny is a lightning rod for inspiration. It makes sense to share it with the world."

For 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations.

In November 2023, Epiphone unveiled its next global release in partnership with Kirk Hammett. No other guitar has earned legendary status like Greeny, the magical 1959 Les Paul Standard, now owned by Kirk Hammett. In partnership with the Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone has collaborated with Kirk to create Greeny for a worldwide audience to enjoy.

The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Kirk Hammett Greeny 1959 Les Paul Standard represents a new era of premium features for Epiphone, from being the first production Epiphones since the ‘80s to feature the world-renowned Gibson open-book headstock, down to the inclusion of Gibson pickups and electronics, single piece necks, and mother of pearl inlays. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Kirk Hammett Greeny 1959 Les Paul Standard is now available at all Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on epiphone.com.

“I think Greeny is a guitar of the people and this is an amazing opportunity for more players to experience the spirit of Greeny.” - Kirk Hammett

“Kirk worked with us every step of the way to ensure this Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop ‘Greeny’ model has the same sound and feel as his legendary original guitar,” says Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson Brands. “It was extremely important for him that we get it right. I know that we’ve done him proud because he couldn’t–and still can’t–stop playing the prototype. Our Epiphone and Gibson Custom Shop teams are continually collaborating and elevating materials and ideas, and our forthcoming Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop-level Epiphone models will also feature the open-book Gibson headstock shape. This version of ‘Greeny’ is undeniable, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to market.”

The story of “Greeny” is shrouded in mystery, but few guitars are as illustrious. Greeny is one of the most iconic original Les Paul™ Standards ever made, with a unique sound as recognizable as the guitar itself. Previously owned by Peter Green, it was used throughout his time with Fleetwood Mac and later sold to Gary Moore, who used it for three decades with Thin Lizzy and as a solo artist. Now owned by Kirk Hammett, Greeny has passed through the hands of three legendary guitarists. Its distinctive sound is partly from the out-of-phase middle switch position due to the neck pickup’s reversed magnetic-polarity.

The Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop range is the crown jewel of the Epiphone Collection, and this Epiphone Kirk Hammett Greeny 1959 Les Paul Standard follows the successful release of the Gibson Custom Shop Greeny and the Gibson USA Greeny announced earlier this year. This exceptional Epiphone guitar was inspired by Kirk’s legendary original and allows players around the world the opportunity to experience the magic of Greeny for themselves. It features premium components, including Gibson USA Greenybucker pickups with the neck pickup reverse mounted and complete with a reverse polarity magnet, a Switchcraft® pickup selector and ¼” output jack, CTS® potentiometers, Mallory™ capacitors, and Grover® Rotomatic® tuners with spade-style buttons on a Gibson-style “open-book” headstock. A vintage-style Epiphone hardshell case in brown and pink is also included.

(Photos - Epiphone)