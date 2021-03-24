METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Collaborates With Muddy Waters Coffee Company On Limited Edition Greeny Blues Blend; Video

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has teamed up with the Muddy Waters Coffee Company on a new dark roast blend, coming soon.

Says Muddy Waters Coffee Company: "A brand new collaboration with Kirk Hammett. We partnered with the legend himself to bring you a dark roast that's 100% organic, fair trade certified and so damn good you'll drink it black. Limited production run, only 2500 available at launch."

Check out a video from Kirk below, and stay tuned for further details.