METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Collaborates With Muddy Waters Coffee Company On Limited Edition Greeny Blues Blend; Video

March 24, 2021, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal kirk hammett metallica muddy waters coffee company

METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Collaborates With Muddy Waters Coffee Company On Limited Edition Greeny Blues Blend; Video

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has teamed up with the Muddy Waters Coffee Company on a new dark roast blend, coming soon.

Says Muddy Waters Coffee Company: "A brand new collaboration with Kirk Hammett. We partnered with the legend himself to bring you a dark roast that's 100% organic,  fair trade certified and so damn good you'll drink it black. Limited production run, only 2500 available at launch."

Check out a video from Kirk below, and stay tuned for further details.

 



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews