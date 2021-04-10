METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT In Writing Mode

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has checked in via Twitter with a brief update on his current activities during the enforced pandemic downtime:

working on new riffs... pic.twitter.com/9DjqyCL0kt — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) April 9, 2021

As reported during the press junket for Metallica's Hardwired... To Self Destruct - released in 2016 - prior to the writing / recording sessions Hammett lost upwards of 200 potential riffs for the album when his iPhone went missing. Read the Rolling Stone report on the incident here.

Santana leader and namesake, Carlos Santana, recently revealed that Hammett will make a guest appearance on one of the band's upcoming albums.

abc News Radio reports that Carlos Santana and his band haven't been able to tour since early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the guitar legend says, on a positive note, the health crisis has given him time to move forward with multiple recording projects.

Santana tells ABC Audio that he has three albums on the way, including one titled Blessings And Miracles that's 90-percent completed, and that will feature a guest appearance by another lauded rock guitarist.

"(M)y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]," Carlos reveals. "He's tearing it up."

Santana reports that Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover also may be featured on the album.

Read more at abc News Radio.