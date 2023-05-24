METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Joins JOHNNY DEPP And BILLY GIBBONS For Performance At JEFF BECK Tribute Concert; Video

Eric Clapton teamed up with a huge array of artists for two tribute shows in honour of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died at the age of 78 on January 10, 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

In addition to Clapton, the sold out shows, which took place May 22 and 23 at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, included Aerosmith's Joe Perry, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joe Perry, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Ronnie Wood, and from the Jeff Beck Band: Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.

At the May 22 concert, Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, joined Johnny Depp and Billy Gibbons to perform Beck's take on the John Lennon classic, "Isolation". Fan-filmed video of that performance and others can be viewed below: