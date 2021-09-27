METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Joins JUDAS PRIEST On Stage At Louder Than Life Festival; Video

Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, joined Judas Priest on stage on Sunday night (September 26) at Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival. Together they performed Priest's "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)", originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac.

Judas Priest guitar tech Robb Philpotts shared backstage photos via Instagram (see below), stating: "A pretty special moment tonight with @kirkhammett from @metallica joining us for Green Manalishi. I even managed to tick off a bucket list moment by getting a picture with Greeny before soundcheck. A huge thanks to Kirk for being very cool and his tech Justin for being even cooler. A pleasure gents."

Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below: