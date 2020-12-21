METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Looks Back On Career In Gibson TV’s Icons Interview; Preview Video

Kirk Hammett looks back on his career - including the time he played in Exodus before joining Metallica - in Gibson TV’s upcoming Icons interview, reports Rolling Stone.

In a preview clip, Hammett recalls seeing interest in Metallica seem to blow up overnight in San Francisco, going from a gig with 15 people to a packed house in 1982 or 1983 as the thrashers’ legend spread. The full interview will be available on Gibson TV’s YouTube page Tuesday at 1 PM, ET.