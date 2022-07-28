METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Pens Afterword For Creepshow: From Script To Scream Book

Titan Books is delighted to be partnering with the newly-launched AMC Networks Publishing on Shudder’s Creepshow: From Script To Scream, an official behind-the-scenes book featuring the spine-tingling stories and tantalizing talent behind Creepshow, the hit anthology series from Showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and produced by Cartel Entertainment, the studio for the TV series.

Featuring a foreword by legendary storyteller Stephen King and an afterword by horror aficionado Kirk Hammett, Metallica’s lead guitarist, Creepshow: From Script To Scream (October 25, 2022) dives deep into the riveting origins, gripping development, provocative production, and sinister special effects of the television show.

The book was written by Dennis L. Prince, designed by John J. Hill, edited by Meredith Borders, and co-produced by Julia Hobgood. The deal was brokered by Striker Entertainment.

“I grew up wearing down my fingertips paging through books on the making of my favorite movies,” said Nicotero. “I was ravenous to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets. So, I’m excited to be able to present a glimpse behind the making of this epic show!”

The book also features all-new comic art chapter openings and a full-spread illustrated poster revealing the magic and mayhem that makes Creepshow such frightfully great fun. The Standard Edition available everywhere books are sold will feature a brand new cover by Gary Pullin, while the Exclusive Edition available only through AMCNP.com will feature a cover by Sanjulian.

“This jam-packed, behind-the-scenes Creepshow book is perfect for fans of the show, as well as anyone passionate about horror entertainment and aspiring filmmakers and FX artists,” said Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. “The collaboration between Greg Nicotero, the Creepshow series cast & crew which are overseen by Monster Agency Productions, Stephen King, Kirk Hammett, the George A. Romero Foundation, and many other talented individuals exceeded all expectations!”

Creepshow has been heralded as “an irresistibly macabre package,” (Slant Magazine) and “an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans,” (CBR), and over three seasons, has been one of the most watched programs on Shudder. While the book focuses on the television show, it also contains imagery and anecdotes from the original Creepshow film, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this November.