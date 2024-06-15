METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Talks Resuming M72 World Tour On New Episode Of The Metallica Report - "I'm Just Happy To Be Out Here And Bringing The Music To The People"

On Episode 45 of The Metallica Report, guitarist Kirk Hammett discussed getting back on the road for the next leg of the M72 World Tour following a six month break.

Hammett: "I'm just happy to be out here and bringing the music to the people, man, like I always am. And I'm happy having the feeling of Metallica is a working, touring band, because sometimes I miss that feeling, because I don't believe we tour enough. But that's just how it is. So, what I can get out of this, I'm always up for it. It's just, like, 'Yeah, bring it on...' beause this is what it's all about, playing guitar and writing, recording, going out on tour. I don't feel that there's enough of it in my life right now."

"Walking out to see the stage yesterday (May 26th in Munich, Germany) for the first time in about six months or so, it just felt like a continuation. Everything looks super familiar; familiar stage, familiar monitors, familiar screens, familiar crew, familiar faces, familiar guitars, familiar songs. It's really easy for me to spot right into place."

Metallica have released the official live video below, featuring their performance of "Breadfan", filmed at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany, on May 26th.