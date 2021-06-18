METALLICA Had To Convince JAMES HETFIELD To Record This Hit; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock is back with a new video, and the following message:

"On an exhausting world tour, James Hetfield the master of thrash metal missed his girl, and wrote a song from the road that he never wanted anyone else to hear. When his Metallica band mates convinced him to take it out of the tape player, and make it one of their songs, it put him in the most vulnerable position of his career. James Hetfield takes a big gamble with his fans, and his career, next on Professor Of Rock."