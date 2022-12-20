METALLICA - Helping Hands Posters Available Thursday; CD / Digital Downloads Available For Pre-Order

On December 16, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

An update from Metallica: "We’re still on a high from Friday night’s Helping Hands Concert and psyched to bring you the event poster!

"This Thursday, December 22, at 1 PM, PST, the official Helping Hands 2022 poster designed by artist Miles Tsang hits the Met Store (available exclusively at Metallica.com). Not only that, but we’ll also have a limited edition foil variant of the poster! Only 100 prints of the foil variant were created, and each is numbered. Mark your calendars; we expect both of these versions to go very quickly!

"Proceeds from these posters go directly to All Within My Hands to help fund their work supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

Metallica adds: "Relive Helping Hands 2022 with the latest audio addition to our Live Metallica collection. With five acoustic songs and three live debuts - including 'Lux Æterna' - this is one you’ll want to make sure is in your library!

"Just like with the posters, proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation."

Pre-order the audio on CD or Digital Download here.