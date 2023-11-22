METALLICA Introduce Marching Band Competition Participants; Video

"Earlier this summer, we visited the marching band practices of San Bernadino High School, Rancho Mirage High School, and Ramona High School to hear from students on how they’re preparing for the inaugural Metallica Marching Band Competition, and what it means to each student," begins an update from Metallica. "Plus, we sat down with the schools' band directors as they shared what this opportunity has brought to their programs.

"Huge thanks to band directors Dana Campfield (San Bernadino), Brian McDaniel (Rancho Mirage), and Brian Gallagher (Ramona) for welcoming us and letting us crash your practices! We can’t wait to see your final submissions."

See all the competing schools and vote for your favourites at here. Watch the video below: