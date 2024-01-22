METALLICA - Introducing The New CLIFF BURTON ReAction Figure From Super7

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the new Cliff Burton ReAction figure from Super7. "Keep those Cliff collections going with the third version Cliff Burton ReAction figure by Super7!"

Expected availability is March 1, and includes:

- Cliff Burton figure featuring Cliff in a flannel shirt and black bass guitar

- Injected plastic and paint

- 3¾ scale figure

Pre-order here.

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.