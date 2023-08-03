METALLICA Invite You To Relive #M72 Donington & #M72 Gothenburg; Official Live Recordings Available

Metallica are inviting fans to relive their recent concerts in Donington, UK and Gothenburg, Sweden. A message from the band follows...

"With the North American leg of the M72 World Tour starting on Friday, we’re getting warmed up by looking back at the final two stops of the European leg. From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and all four setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stops in Donington and Gothenburg.

Enjoy gigs from Donington and Gothenburg mixed by the Team at Factory Six, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com."

Get the live CDs here; stream the shows here; download the shows here.