METALLICA Invite You To Relive #M72 Paris; Official Live Recordings Available

Metallica are inviting fans to relive their recent concerts in Paris, France. A message from the band follows...

"From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Paris.

Enjoy both gigs from Paris mixed by the Team at Factory Six, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the gigs on CD at Metallica.com."

Get the live CDs here. Stream the shows here. Download the shows here.