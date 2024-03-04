METALLICA - "It's All About Women This Week!"; Band Announce New Merch, A Sale & A Special Fundraiser

"All Within My Hands and Carhartt are teaming up again, this time to provide the next generation of hardworking women with the training and tools needed to establish careers in the skilled trades!," begins an update from Metallica.

"We’re honored that our foundation has been selected as this year’s For the Love of Labor grant. That means that on International Women’s Day this Friday, March 8, the first $250k in sales of women’s apparel across Carhartt retail stores, on Carhartt.com and reworked.carhartt.com will be donated to AWMH’s Metallica Scholars Initiative.

"Circle March 8 on your calendars and get ready to pick up some new women’s gear from Carhartt to support a great cause!"

Learn more, here.

The February 14 & 21 episodes of The Metallica Report gave you a glimpse into life at HQ. This week’s episode continues that theme and introduces you to some of the women who work for the band.

Catch up on episodes you may have missed, and make sure to check out our Women Of Metallica episode on Wednesday, March 6.

Listen to the podcast here.

Metallica are also offering all new women's merch. Shop new arrivals here.

The band are also running a "Women's Sale", offering 20% off merch. Ends March 18 at 9 AM, PST. Shop here.