METALLICA Joins Spotify's "Billions Club" With "Nothing Else Matters"

September 1, 2023, an hour ago

Metallica have joined Spotify's "Billions Club" with their hit, "Nothing Else Matters". The Black Album track has surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.

Spotify tweeted: "Welcome to the club, @Metallica Nothing Else Matters has joined the #billionsclub https://spotify.link/billionsclub".

 

 



