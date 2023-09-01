METALLICA Joins Spotify's "Billions Club" With "Nothing Else Matters"
September 1, 2023, an hour ago
Metallica have joined Spotify's "Billions Club" with their hit, "Nothing Else Matters". The Black Album track has surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.
Spotify tweeted: "Welcome to the club, @Metallica Nothing Else Matters has joined the #billionsclub https://spotify.link/billionsclub".
Welcome to the club, @Metallica 🖤 Nothing Else Matters has joined the #billionsclub https://t.co/cCJhsFhx5t pic.twitter.com/NBuzSyjQsp— Spotify (@Spotify) August 31, 2023