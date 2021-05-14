METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, KORN, JANE'S ADDICTION, And More Confirmed For Louder Than Life 2021; Announcement Video

An incredible music lineup has been announced for the sixth Louder Than Life, September 23-26, 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Metallica (two nights / two unique sets), Nine Inch Nails and Korn will headline the largest rock festival in America, which will also feature performances from Judas Priest, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Staind, Rise Against, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Anthrax, Gojira, Ghostemane, Seether, Pennywise, Beartooth, The Distillers, Killswitch Engage and many more.

Single day and weekend passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now at LouderThanLifeFestival.com starting at $99.50* for single day and $249.50* for 4-day (*plus fees).

Watch the official Louder Than Life announcement video below.

"'Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over' - Mark Twain. And I’m on the lookout for the best drinking whiskey in Kentucky,” says Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction.

“DWP has always considered Louisville home, so to be able to bring America's Biggest Rock Festival back in 2021 means everything to us. After a year filled with challenge after challenge, we worked incredibly hard to curate a lineup worth the wait for our fans,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Weather got in the way of Nine Inch Nails in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big Metallica sets in 2020 – so to have them both back for 2021, along with KORN and the rest of this incredible lineup over four days, that’s the kind of ‘new normal’ that we’re all looking forward to.”

The current Louder Than Life lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, September 23: Korn, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Knocked Loose, Wage War, Helmet, Escape The Fate, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Teenage Wrist, Currents, Jeris Johnson, Another Day Dawns, Blame My Youth

Friday, September 24: Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Starset, Avatar, Fever 333, Turnstile, Cleopatrick, Dead Sara, ’68, The Blue Stones, South Of Eden, Tallah, Joyous Wolf, Contracult Collective

Saturday, September 25: Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostemane, The Distillers, Asking Alexandria, Grandson, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Red, Butcher Babies, Bones UK, Diamante, Siiickbrain, UNITYTX, Dana Dentata, The Messenger Birds

Sunday, September 26: Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Pennywise, Skillet, Sabaton, The Hu, Badflower, Mammoth WVH, Fozzy, Red Fang, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Avoid, Tempt, Dead Poet Society, Like Machines

Louder Than Life will feature nearly 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer. Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage experiences, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

Single day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save, since pass prices will increase in the coming weeks. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel are on sale now via GovX. A limited number of Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car + tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately.

VIP pass perks include (but are not limited to) access to all general admission areas in the festival grounds, as well as a dedicated festival entrance, access to a shaded “hang area” with dedicated bars, live audio/video streams of main stages, access to a front-of-stage VIP viewing area, dedicated merch tent, premium dedicated food and drink (for purchase), air-conditioned restrooms and a commemorative laminate.

Top Shelf VIP is Presented by Angel’s Envy and passes will include all the above plus an air-conditioned tent, front-of-stage viewing for the right main stage, additional viewing deck, all-inclusive premium drinks and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.