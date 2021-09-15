METALLICA - Ken Taylor's "Of Wolf And Man" Poster Available Thursday

“Of Wolf And Man”, as imagined by artist Ken Taylor, is the seventh and final poster in Metallica's Black Album collection. It will be available in The Metallica Store and the Probity UK Shop this Thursday, September 16 at 1 PM, PDT/9, PM BST. Stock is limited so set your reminders now.

A select few lucky, random orders (from both stores) will receive the limited artist edition foil variant (instead of the standard version).

Metallica performed "Wherever I May Roam" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 10. Watch below:

On September 9, the band performed "Sad But True" on The Howard Stern Show. See the performance below: