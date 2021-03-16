METALLICA - KIRK HAMMETT And JAMES HETFIELD Perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" Prior To NBA Game; Video

Before Metallica's hometown Golden State Warriors tipped off against their Western Conference rival LA Lakers on March 15, 2021, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett virtually warmed things up inside the Chase Center with their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner".

Earlier in March, as part of Metallica's commitment to fighting food insecurity, their All Within My Hands Foundation donated $75,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to Texas food banks.

The winter storm that struck Texas last month was beyond anything the state’s residents could imagine preparing for. As temperatures dropped well below freezing and widespread power outages swept the area, families suffered. Grocery chains did the best they could to support their communities, but their supply was hit hard. While temperatures have risen and electricity has been restored in many areas, residents are still very much in the throws of a struggle. Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. And the freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state’s citrus and vegetable crops.

Learn more and find out how you can help at this location.



