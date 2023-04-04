METALLICA – KIRK HAMMETT Partners With Gibson To Launch 1979 Flying V; More Details Available

For 130 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson has introduced the next global release in its partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum selling, and GRAMMY® Award-winning band, Metallica. For the first time, Gibson has collaborated with Kirk to create one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time, his beloved 1979 Gibson Flying V. The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide through Premium Gibson dealers, and via Gibson.com.

Metallica fans worldwide are familiar with Kirk Hammett’s 1979 Flying V. It was Kirk’s first-ever Gibson and established his passion for Gibson guitars. Its purchase was inspired by famous Flying V players Kirk admired and because he was looking for a fuller sound. And what a sound! Kirk still plays the original guitar to this day, and used it on all the early Metallica albums, including Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice for All, and The Black Album, making it one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time. Only 200 were hand-made by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, TN.

The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V from the Gibson Custom Shop is artfully aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab and was inspired by this legendary guitar. In addition to case candy developed in collaboration with Kirk, an SKV Flying V Case complete with gaff tape and Metallica museum tags which match Kirk’s original is included along with a Certificate of Authenticity photo that is hand-signed by Kirk Hammett himself.

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica since 1983. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. For a deep dive into his music influences, the early days of the San Francisco metal scene, and his 37 years as the lead guitarist of Metallica, watch Gibson TV’s “Icons” series interview with Kirk Hammett. This episode of “Icons” features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, with Kirk talking touring history and personal stories about recording the group’s pivotal albums including Kill’em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, and The Black Album.

(Photos courtesy of Gibson)