METALLICA - KnuckleBonz To Release Limited Edition CLIFF BURTON II Collectible Statue In Early '25; Pre-Order Now

KnuckleBonz Inc. and The Cliff Burton Estate are announcing they will launch a Cliff Burton KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Collectible Statue, with a portion of all proceeds going to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund for Rising Youth Musicians.

Pre-sales now available at KnuckleBonz.com; only 3000 available worldwide. The ship date is estimated for early 2025.

The Burton Family has issued this statement: "The Burton Family is proud to have Cliff featured a second time in the KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Series. Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton family fosters the next generation of musical talent by awarding scholarships to rising youth musicians. We handpick individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton."

The Cliff Burton Rock Iconz Statue is hand-crafted by KnuckleBonz artists using a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-cast, painted and numbered. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base.