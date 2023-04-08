METALLICA Launch Contest For Autographed 72 Seasons Vinyl & T-Shirt Bundle

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Only one week until 72 Seasons is out in the world… let’s celebrate with a contest!

Enter for the chance to win an autographed 72 Seasons vinyl & T-shirt bundle! Included in this prize are three vinyl formats and song-specific t-shirts for the first three songs released. The cover of the standard black vinyl will be autographed by all four members of the band!

One lucky grand prize winner will receive:

- Autographed 72 Seasons Vinyl (2LP)

- 72 Seasons Vinyl - Yellow Splatter (2LP)

- 72 Seasons Vinyl - Smoky Black (2LP)

- Lux Æterna Yellow T-Shirt

- Screaming Suicide T-Shirt

- If Darkness Had A Son T-Shirt

We will also be drawing a runner-up, who will receive the same albums (but without the autographs) and t-shirts.

Contest closes Wednesday, April 12, at 9 AM PDT. Our Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Up will be notified by the end of the day PDT on Friday, April 14. Must be 16 or older to enter."

Enter the contest here.

Pre-order 72 Seasons in multiple configurations here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)